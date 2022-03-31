Decision to start academic year from August draws flak

MARDAN: The decision of the government to start the academic year from August has prompted many students to take admissions at private schools.

This has also made some students drop out. The majority of the students, who were studying at state-run schools, have taken admissions at private schools to save their time.

Some private schools have even started the new academic session after the annual examinations were held in early March.

The parents have also criticised the government for making this decision. They argued that the students did their homework during the summer vacation.

“If the session starts from August, the students will not read so this would waste their time,” a parent pointed out.

Parents argued that 20 to 25 percent of the course was completed before the summer holidays when the academic session started in April and the students were given homework They said that the decision of the government would cause dropouts.

When contacted, Hafiz Mohammad Zubair Ahmad, spokesperson for Schools Officer Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the current situation was badly affecting the students of government schools.

He said the issue was taken up with the authorities, but they said the books had not been published.