No-trust move against CM a political gimmick: Saif

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief for Information and Public Relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP has a majority in the provincial assembly and a vote of no-confidence against Chief Minister Mahmud Khan is a political gimmick.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, he defended negotiation with the Chaudhri brothers in Punjab and said politicians would have to meet political opponents, adding holding negotiation with Pakistan Muslim League-Q was not a compromise on principles.

He said the chief minister enjoyed a majority in KP Assembly and there was no sign of no-confidence against him.

The special assistant said the PTI faced defeat in the first phase of Local Government (LG) elections due to internal rifts in the party, however, he hoped they would sweep the second phase of LG elections.

He said the second phase of the LG elections in KP would be held today (Thursday) for which all the required arrangements had been finalized.

Barrister Saif said the peaceful election would be held in a free and fair manner.

He said all government institutions, including police and administrative de-partments, had finalized the required arrangements and the citizen would be able to exercise their right to vote.

Barrister Saif said elections would be held in 18 districts and eight million voters would elect their own representatives.

He said 5,829 polling stations had been established wherein 1,000 polling stations had been declared as sensitive.

The special; assistant said 49,000 police officials had been deputed to perform duties and the government would also get the assistance of the Pak Army wherever it was required.