Thursday March 31, 2022
Peshawar

8kg hashish seized

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2022

JAMRUD: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 8kg hashish and arrested two traffickers.

Police said that during checking, they stopped a car and recovered 8kg of hashish from it. Police lodged an FIR against two traffickers who were also arrested from the vehicle.

