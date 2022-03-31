Gang of street criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: The police busted a gang of street criminals who were involved in shooting and injuring a medical college student during robbery.
Superintendent of Police, City, Atiq Shah told reporters that two members of the street criminal ring were arrested and 24 snatched phones and Rs200,000 have been recovered from them.
The official said the group had shot and injured a medical student in Faqirabad during a cellular phone-snatching incident.
He said the recovered mobile phones would be sent to their owners on their home addresses
