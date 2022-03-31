29 POs nabbed with arms, drugs

MARDAN: Police have arrested 29 proclaimed offenders and also recovered arms and drugs in search and strike operations in the district.
A spokesman for police said that the cops conducted raids in Sheikh Maltoon, Garhikapura and other areas and arrested the wanted men, while also recovering 40 pistols, four Kalashnikovs, three Kalakovs, 1.8kg charas, three rifles.
During checking of buildings, the cops booked 19 persons under the tenants laws. Another 103 suspects were arrested at nakabandis for further investigations. Another nine persons were booked by the police for inadequate security measures in premises of their buildings.
KOHAT: The Kohat University of Science and Technology arranged the 12th convocation here on Wednesday where 405...
TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan had...
MARDAN: The decision of the government to start the academic year from August has prompted many students to take...
PESHAWAR: In order to support the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief for Information and Public Relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that...
PESHAWAR: A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court has directed administration of the Lady Reading Hospital to...
Comments