29 POs nabbed with arms, drugs

MARDAN: Police have arrested 29 proclaimed offenders and also recovered arms and drugs in search and strike operations in the district.

A spokesman for police said that the cops conducted raids in Sheikh Maltoon, Garhikapura and other areas and arrested the wanted men, while also recovering 40 pistols, four Kalashnikovs, three Kalakovs, 1.8kg charas, three rifles.

During checking of buildings, the cops booked 19 persons under the tenants laws. Another 103 suspects were arrested at nakabandis for further investigations. Another nine persons were booked by the police for inadequate security measures in premises of their buildings.