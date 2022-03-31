PEC committee visits SMEDA Headquarters

Islamabad : PEC Innovation/ Entrepreneurship Committee (ICE) visited SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority) to explore mutual areas of interest and promoting entrepreneurial and start-up initiatives for our engineering graduates, says a press release.

Hashim Raza, CEO SMEDA, apprised PEC delegation about functions, key stakeholders and services provided by SMEDA including one window services, industrial support, linking with financial sources, training and legal guidance.

Engineer Dr. Samreen Hussain, convener ICE, highlighted that SMEDA can be an instrumental partner to achieve tangible outcomes expected from ICE without duplicating the efforts hence preserving resources for better productivity. PEC intended to utilise SMEDA platform especially for engineering start-ups through customise training programmes, third party evaluation of Business proposals and ‘Match making’ portal for service providers and clients. She further added that a follow-up plan with General MoU followed by discreet agreement to achieve the objectives chalked out, during the first visit, to synergize the efforts of both organizations.

Both the organizations identified areas of further working such as PEC to share data of newly registered engineering firms to SMEDA for facilitation services and training for contracts including JVs, financial and legal guidance. Linking PEC Match-Making Portal to SMEDA website was also discussed.

The other members of ICE participated in the meeting were Engr. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chowdhury (Deputy Convener ICE), Engr. Gp. Capt. (r) Riasat Ali Changezi, and Prof. Syed MansoorSarwar, VC UET, Lahore (Special Invitee).