Islamabad : Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) hosted job fair to bring together students, alumni and community members to explore career opportunities, meet prospective employers, and practice professional behavior, says a press release.

This allowed students to meet formally with employers at their allocated booth locations. It was an opportunity to gather information about local employers and specific fields of interest also a great way to network, discover internship possibilities and learn about pre and post-graduation career opportunities.

MIUC job fair provided students and alumni, with an opportunity to touch base with 50+ potential variety of prospective employers on campus from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors.

The goal of the job fair was to increase industry-academia ties and provide opportunities to the students. MIUC aims to enhance placement opportunities for its students through organising job fairs annually in its nationwide campuses to provide a rendezvous point for students to present themselves to their prospective employers and enable the latter to address their human resource needs. The session ended successfully by presenting the shields and certificates by Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq as a token of appreciation.