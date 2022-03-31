Enduring heat in March

Rawalpindi : The average weather in Rawalpindi city in the current month of March has been hot. The average temperature has been between 22°C and 32°C. March has a splendid springtime feel in Rawalpindi with perfect warm temperatures, however, of late residents experienced a freak heatwave with maximum temperature.

Rawalpindi’s weather undergoes change suddenly due to its proximity to the Himalayas and the Pir Panjal Range. These mountains affect the weather of the city largely.

“The city of Rawalpindi has a moist subtropical type of weather with long hot summers and monsoon-based short, mild, and wet winters. The combination of a few hot and rainy days during March forced us to dress for both the dry and wet days,” says Mehdi Zaman.

“Hot summers days in the city are a way of life. Anyone who has spent a summer in the city knows we also have a tendency to sweat a lot due to the presence of humidity i.e. presence of water vapor in the air,” adds Mehdi.

“Apart from the usual summer trends, cases of rising temperatures and overall heat stress have been shooting up at an alarming rate over the recent years, raising concerns over global warming and climate change,” says Hasan Ali.

“The city has an all-time record for the hottest days in March even before the onset of summer. March is hardly what you would consider the peak of the summer season,” says Shabeer Naqvi.

“The month of April in Rawalpindi is warm to hot during daytime, while night temperature moves from cool to warm. The start of May marks the beginning of the hottest season. The temperature hits a peak during May. June is indisputably the hottest month of the year. Most daytime temperatures are agonizingly hot,” says Tabish Hussain.

“When summer gets into the full boom in June; scorching heat makes everyone uncomfortable in one way or other. The maximum intensities of temperature are noticed in the inner city areas like Ratta Amral, Raja Bazaar, Sadiqabad, distinguished for their commercial centers and dense population,” says Nafees Zaidi.

“Important factor leading to hotter summer days is the urban heat effect. It is a phenomenon where some pockets of the city experience significantly higher temperatures than the surrounding locality, caused primarily by urbanisation and human activities leading to loss of green cover and emission of greenhouse gases,” says Athar Ali.

“Several parts of the city are housing a number of manufacturing units. The landfills situated in the vicinity also influence the temperature,” says Yousaf Raza.

Razi Abedi says, “The land use and green cover play a critical role in the microclimate of many parts of the city. I urge the city administration, policymakers, and architects to take up effective mitigation and adaptation strategies to make summers more comfortable for the city residents.”