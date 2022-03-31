Usman, Shahzaib in final

KARACHI: Usman Butt and Shahzaib moved into the finals of their respective categories in the 1st Torsam Khan junior squash championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

In the semifinals of under-19 category, Usman from Punjab defeated KPK’s Noman Khan 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

Similarly, Punjab’s Anas Ali Bukhari beat Mutahir Ali 13-11, 11-9, 11-7.

In the semifinals of under-13 category, Shahzaib from PAF overpowered PAF’s Ahmad Khalil 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7.

Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid won against Army’s Saifullah 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7.