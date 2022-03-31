Players shift venue of Torsam Khan Masters semifinal

KARACHI: The organisers of the 1st Torsam Khan Masters Squash Championship failed to make players abide by the rules and regulations.
It has been learnt that the semifinal between Jahangir Khan and Mohibullah Khan was not played on the designated venue of the championship at RKJK Squash Complex at Fleet Club.
Instead, both the players decided to play their semifinal at Creek Club where they are official coaches as well.
A source said that these two players had done the same thing in the past and the event organisers seemed unable to stop them.
“The organisers had not announced that Creek Club could also be used for the matches of the championship,” said the source.
“We were waiting for the semifinal between them at the official venue and it was quite disappointing that they did not turn up for this important match,” said the source.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Masters Championship is being held at RKJK Squash Complex by Navy.
This scribe tried to contact Naveed Alam, the organiser, but he did not receive the call despite repeated attempts.
Jahangir (junior) beat Mohibullah 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 in 40 minutes.
KARACHI: Hyderabad Tigers defeated Sukkur Dolphins 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the Sindh Super League ...
KARACHI: Usman Butt and Shahzaib moved into the finals of their respective categories in the 1st Torsam Khan junior...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has moved into the top 10 of the latest International Cricket...
MIAMI: Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved within one victory of reclaiming the world number one ranking by advancing to...
LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate insists nobody can take their place in his World Cup squad for...
DOHA: FIFA is slowly burying a plan to hold a World Cup every two years, which will not even be discussed at the...
Comments