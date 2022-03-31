Players shift venue of Torsam Khan Masters semifinal

KARACHI: The organisers of the 1st Torsam Khan Masters Squash Championship failed to make players abide by the rules and regulations.

It has been learnt that the semifinal between Jahangir Khan and Mohibullah Khan was not played on the designated venue of the championship at RKJK Squash Complex at Fleet Club.

Instead, both the players decided to play their semifinal at Creek Club where they are official coaches as well.

A source said that these two players had done the same thing in the past and the event organisers seemed unable to stop them.

“The organisers had not announced that Creek Club could also be used for the matches of the championship,” said the source.

“We were waiting for the semifinal between them at the official venue and it was quite disappointing that they did not turn up for this important match,” said the source.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Masters Championship is being held at RKJK Squash Complex by Navy.

This scribe tried to contact Naveed Alam, the organiser, but he did not receive the call despite repeated attempts.

Jahangir (junior) beat Mohibullah 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 in 40 minutes.