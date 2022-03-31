ICC board to take up four-team series on April 7

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) ambitious plan to hold the quadrangular cricket series between the top guns would be up for discussion in the ICC Board meeting scheduled for April 7-10 in Dubai.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja during his recent media talk had expressed his desire to start the Quadrangular Series to help the game grow further. The proposed series involves Pakistan, India and Australia while the fourth nation could be adjusted according to the requirements with the host nation getting the preference. Say, if England is picked as the host of the series, the country would be added as the fourth nation. The same could be the case in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

‘The News’ has learnt from a well-placed source in the PCB that the plan would be up for discussion in the forthcoming ICC Board’s meeting in Dubai in the first half of April.

“The PCB has finalised the paper that would be tabled before the ICC Board meeting during its forthcoming session to be held in Dubai. Since the initiative is of great value for the promotion of cricket around the world, it is hoped that member countries would honour the proposal and would help organize the event,” a source within the board, said.

The Quadrangular Cricket series will either be held in ODI format or in the T20.

“That has been left to the member countries. We can hold such a series on alternate bases meaning from T20 format to ODI format. The final decision will be made on the recommendation of participating countries.”

“Such a four-nation will serve two purposes. It will help neutralise the growing threats of T20l leagues to international cricket,” the source said.

The Indian response to the proposal has yet to be made public. “Since the series would be like a world event, a positive response from the Indian Board is expected.”