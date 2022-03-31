It is wrong to call Aussies under strength: Saqlain

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has declared the perception wrong that Australia are playing with a second-strength team in the ongoing ODI series.

His views came after Pakistan suffered an 88-run defeat in the first ODI in Lahore in Tuesday.

“If someone is representing their country, you don’t call it second-strength. Whoever gets selected comes here due to performance. I don’t believe in second-strength teams,” said Mushtaq after the first ODI.

The former Pakistan off-spinner expressed his confidence that the home side will make a strong comeback in the remaining matches.

“Winning or losing is a part of the game, but I believe what really happens is winning or learning. We have learnt a lot from this game and our mistakes,” he said. “I must say Australia were outstanding and we will make sure to bounce back in this series,” he added.

Mushtaq rejected the impression that Pakistan were under psychological pressure. “I don’t think there is any psychological pressure on the players. Whatever happened in the past is irrelevant. Travis Head started off the innings well and the batters did well, spinners bowled well too and it just wasn’t a good day for us,” he said.