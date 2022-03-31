The spectre of intolerance

Killing somebody on the basis of some weird dream is beyond comprehension, or is it? On March 29, three young women killed their female teacher by stabbing her in the neck at a girls’ seminary in Dera Ismail Khan. Though the police have arrested the women who are alleged to have committed this gruesome murder, the details of this fatal attack are revealing. Twenty-one-year-old Safoora Bibi, a teacher at a madrassah in D I Khan, was stabbed to death by the three young women, ranging in age from 17 years to 24 years. The girls, in an unusual murder apparently planned and committed by women, have said that a relative of theirs, a 13-year-old girl, had a dream or a vision which told her that Safoora Bibi had committed blasphemy. The details are somewhat unclear. There is however speculation, repeated by police, that religious differences had developed between the students and their teacher over some religious matter and its interpretation.

This is the result of a society that has turned against itself. Religion has too often been used for violence, now reaching levels that just should not be ignored. Young people in particular appear to have taken to this frenzy. If three young women can murder on the pretext of some dream, we are in deep trouble. The situation we are in is reflective of the sorry state of our society that is the outcome of a sustained process of increasing bigotry in society. Pakistan is becoming a country where the slightest difference of opinion or diversity in religious orientation can trigger a hate crime. The state cannot absolve itself by saying that these are individual acts of violence. In our 75 years of independent existence, what kind of attitudes have we nurtured in our young people? Rather than promoting harmony and tolerance in society, all governments have injected in young people a sense of self-righteousness and hubris based on false assumptions.

Glorification of violence and war have spawned an entire generation that is ready to take other people’s lives on the slightest pretext. Through our education system we have failed to inculcate respect for other people who may have a different opinion or orientation. All this calls for a complete overhaul of our education system, including that of madrassahs across the country. We have seen time and again governments promising ‘madrassah reforms’ – but doing precious little towards this. If the state does not take this seriously now, the society we live in will soon become unlivable, if it has not already become so for a vast number of people. As a society we need to take a close look at ourselves and how we have allowed intolerance to divide us. If it is true that politics is downstream from culture, then the only way to stop this violence is to first reform society.