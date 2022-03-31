Pied pipers of Pakistan

Pakistan’s political leaders use eloquent discourse to manipulate citizens into abandonment of and blindness to their civil and political rights. What is more unfortunate is that a sizable population romanticises this bad politics, oblivious to the genuine intent of those behind the drama. Recently, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has allegedly swayed the PTI’s MNAs to depose Imran Khan. On the other hand, the PTI has been utilising religion and populism to protect its government. It is high time for both sides to confront the country’s problems. They should be aware that in their power game, we, ordinary Pakistanis, are being crushed.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi