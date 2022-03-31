Pied pipers of Pakistan

Pakistan’s political leaders use eloquent discourse to manipulate citizens into abandonment of and blindness to their civil and political rights. What is more unfortunate is that a sizable population romanticises this bad politics, oblivious to the genuine intent of those behind the drama. Recently, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has allegedly swayed the PTI’s MNAs to depose Imran Khan. On the other hand, the PTI has been utilising religion and populism to protect its government. It is high time for both sides to confront the country’s problems. They should be aware that in their power game, we, ordinary Pakistanis, are being crushed.
Asif Murad Umrani
Karachi
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ gathering at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, waved a letter...
This refers to the article, ‘The circus goes on’ by Humayun Gauhar . The dilemma of our country is that whoever is...
The Muslim world has been encountering many challenges since the 9/11 attacks. Many Muslim-majority countries are...
The gas crisis in Hub has intensified. Several areas in the city are experiencing loadshedding of up to 20 hours. When...
While Pakistan’s population of Sikhs is small, the country holds great importance to Sikhs from around the world as...
Pollution in Pakistan puts the lives and health of a large number of people at great risk. For instance, plastic,...
Comments