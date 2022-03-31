Power politics

This refers to the article, ‘The circus goes on’ by Humayun Gauhar (March 28). The dilemma of our country is that whoever is elected to power forgets that s/he must work for the betterment of people. Instead, our elected officials become selfish and forget all their promises. One such example is that of the incumbent prime minister who has made several promises to people. These ranged from bringing back billions of plundered rupees, improving the economy, generating employment and providing accommodation for millions. However, these promises are yet to be fulfilled.

What should citizens make of this? People must be careful in the upcoming elections and should only vote for the person capable of proving a good leader.

NA Baloch

Muzaffargarh