Thursday March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022

Islamabad has been witnessing unannounced electricity loadshedding for the last couple of days. The peak summer season has yet to come, and electricity consumption these days is quite nominal.

The relevant authorities must share the reasons behind these unexpected and untimely power outages – without blaming the previous regimes.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

