Save the trees

Trees are essential to the environment and for people. They reduce the impact of global warming and protect the earth from soil erosion and flooding.
Unfortunately, these days, deforestation is rife in Pakistan. As a result, the impact of global warming is growing. The increase in the average temperature of the country is proof of this. We must plant more trees and the government should conduct afforestation programmes so that we can reduce global warming.
Faris Khaliq
Kech
