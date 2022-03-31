PSO renews partnership with TEA

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Wednesday announced renewal of fuel supply and technical services agreements with TotalEnergies Aviation (TEA).

The renewed partnership would streamline fuel supplies and technical services, enabling PSO to maintain its standards, PSO said. Both parties expressed their interest in further studying improvement of their collaboration. According to PSO, it has been in partnership with TEA for around 40 years.

Chief supply chain officer at PSO Abdus Sami and president of TEA Joel Navaron signed the agreements in presence of other senior officials from both sides.

PSO is a market leader in the aviation business in the country with a share of approximately 95 percent in jet fuel. The company fuels the skies at ten major airports having refueling facilities across the country.

TotalEnergies Aviation is a guarantor member of Joint Inspection Group, an organisation for development of aviation fuel supply standards, and a member in the international aviation technical committees (IATA-TFG, Energy Institute & ASTM). Its network is spread across 250 international airports in 70 countries.