NBP awaits govt approval to declare cash dividend

KARACHI: The cash dividend of Re1/share (10 percent) recommended by National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on March 8, 2022, could not be declared in the bank’s 73rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) as the government and central bank were yet to approve it, a statement said on Wednesday.

Moreover, the meeting bank’s audited financial statements and other agenda items were unanimously approved by the shareholders.

The aforementioned dividend is subject to the approvals of the federal government under section 17 of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974 and the State Bank of Pakistan.

“The bank has applied for the requisite approvals that are currently under process, hence the dividend could not be declared in today’s AGM,” the bank said adding, “The matter will be placed before the shareholders in a General Meeting once the said approvals are received”.

According to the statement, the AGM was attended by the Chairman Zubyr Soomro and President Arif Usmani along with other directors and senior management of the bank as well as a large number of the shareholders.

The shareholders appreciated the bank’s financial performance as total revenue for the year 2021 closed at Rs134.6 billion that included net interest income of Rs97.6 billion and non-fund income of Rs36.9 billion.

Despite inflationary pressures, operating expenses dropped by 5 percent YoY to close at Rs60 billion. Also, loan loss and other provision charges reduced by 61 percent to close at Rs11.9 billion.

Despite a civil penalty of Rs9.8 billion imposed on the bank’s US operations, profit before tax amounted to Rs52.9 billion, the highest ever in the history of the bank.

Total provision charge for the year 2021 amounted to Rs11.92 billion, significantly lower by Rs19.0 billion or 62 percent vs Rs30.9 billion for 2020.

Due to the civil penalty, profit after tax closed at Rs28.0 billion reflecting a YoY drop of 8 percent.

With Rs74.4 billion in after-tax profits during the last three years, net assets of the bank stand increased from Rs206.9 billion at the beginning of 2019 to Rs286.2 billion at end of 2021, translating into Book Value of Rs135/share against Rs97.2 at the beginning of 2019, when the new management took charge.

On the balance sheet side, total assets of the bank have reached Rs3.85 trillion compared to Rs2.80 trillion in early 2019. Only in 2021, YoY growth was high at 27.9 percent as the bank achieved the milestone of Rs3.0 trillion in deposits that increased by Rs600 billion, of which 80 percent or Rs477.4 billion were customer deposits. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio stood at 164 percent, and the Net Stable Funding Ratio at 278 percent, well above the statutory minimums of 100 percent.

Also the CET-1 ratio and Total CAR stood at 15.42 percent and 20.39 percent, respectively - the highest capitalisation level in the bank’s history. The bank enjoys highest local credit ratings of AAA / A1+ categories for long term and short term respectively as reaffirmed by both PACRA and VIS Credit Rating Company.

The shareholders appreciated the Board’s recommendation for dividend payout of Re 1.0 per share subject to the approval of the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan.

“The bank has made visible progress on its strategy across its various businesses focused on playing its systemically important role in the economy, while maintaining a strong and resilient balance sheet to deliver performance for shareholders,” NBP president said during the meeting.

Going forward, he said, the NBP’s strategic focus would remain agriculture, small and medium enterprises, commercial and low-cost housing segments to support the inclusive development agenda.