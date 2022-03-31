Cash crunch haunts textile exporters

LAHORE: The textile sector has been facing a financial crunch because of delayed shipments, non-availability of containers, high cotton and polyester prices and refusal of foreign buyers to increase rates, which could push spinning mills to close their units by April.

Exporters are finding it hard to get their hands on containers. They are unable to ship their consignments on time. The arrival of ships is also erratic.

A leading exporter said that he could not ship his goods on the scheduled date on February 22, as the ship did not report at the port. The next date of arrival was March 3, then March 23 and now it was expected to arrive on April 3.

Lamenting the situation, he pointed out that this was not an isolated case and that every exporter was facing the similar nightmare. “Many exporters are facing delays with 15-40 of their containers stuck at the port,” he informed.

Due to the delay, letter of credits of many consignments have expired. The exporters were now at the mercy of buyers.

“If they refuse to extend the L/C it will be a total loss for the exporter. On average, one container is worth Rs20-30 million. Thus, Rs300 million to over a billion of exporters is struck at ports. They do not have working capital to produce more goods,” the exporter explained in detail.

These issues have nothing to do with government policies that were providing them power and energy at promised rates. Industry circles however have warned that many spinning mills would close in April because the prices of cotton and polyester were non-viable at current yarn rates.

Only a few mills that bought and stocked cotton at lower rates would be operative. The rates of all manmade fibres have increased in line with cotton prices. Increase in the fibre rates is a global phenomenon. Demand for yarn is high, but the local buyers demand credit above 60 days which most mills cannot afford.

Industry circles point out that the cost of production has increased much beyond expectation. The shipping cost of a container from Lahore to Karachi has increased from Rs50,000 to Rs80,000. The cost of raw materials and accessories has increased by 30-80 per cent.

Foreign buyers however were not ready to raise prices. It was found that the exporters were executing orders confirmed three months back at loss or thin margins.

They are not accepting new orders at current rates. Exporters know that the buyers are testing them as prices have increased globally. This acts as a disadvantage for our exporters who operate on lower margins. Our competitors supply goods at much better margins.

In case of an increase in costs, our competitors have the capacity to absorb the increase and execute booked orders without creating fuss. Pakistan remains the cheapest supplier of quality apparel and its profits remain thin.

In case of increase in cost they start losing to fulfill their earlier commitments. They start asking for an increase much earlier than their competitors. The buyers would be forced to increase the prices when all suppliers made the same demand.

