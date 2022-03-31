Rupee decline continues

KARACHI: No respite for falling Pakistani currency as the rupee continued to decline against US dollar amid on-going political uncertainty and delays in economic decisions, especially lingering talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF), dealers said.
The dollar continued gaining against the rupee and peaked to its historic high level of Rs182.64 on Wednesday, against Rs182.34 of Tuesday. The rupee depreciated by 30 paisas against the dollar. The domestic currency also lost ground in the open market, down by 30 paisas, and closed the day around Rs183.90. Since July 1, 2021, the rupee has depreciated by Rs25.90 in the open market.
“Political uncertainty has created a negative sentiment overall for the economy and this has been impacting adversely the rupee value against the dollar,” dealers said.
They also attributed import payments as a factor contributing to fall of the rupee.
“Dollar demand is at rise, which is because of import payments, and the country is spending more on imports because of high prices of energy and commodities in the global market.”
The pressure on country’s foreign exchange reserves pushed by draining of dollars from stocks and government securities has also playing havoc with the rupee value.
The local unit has been under pressure since start of the current financial year as the dollar has appreciated by Rs25.10 since 1st July 2021; almost a 16 percent gain during the fiscal year so far. The rupee erosion pressure has been mounting on the country’s debt as it has risen by Rs3200 billion during the fiscal on appreciation of the dollar.
