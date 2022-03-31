SBP grants IPA to Careem Pay for EMI

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday granted Careem Pay with an In-Principle-Approval (IPA) for an Electronic Money Institution license (EMI).

Careem has launched Careem Pay, its fintech affiliate, in Pakistan as an independent entity which plans to invest $50 million to leapfrog the fintech ecosystem in the country. It would be led by Noman Khurshid as its General Manager.

Once the fintech achieves operational readiness from SBP, it would offer services ranging from bill payments, including utilities, government and education fees, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer and wallet cash-outs. In subsequent phases and subject to approvals from SBP, it aims to provide cards, inward international remittance services as well as services that would enable customers and merchants to make and accept online or offline payments.

Careem CEO and Co-founder Mudassir Sheikha said the fintech aimed simplify and improve lives by making everyday payments easier and more accessible for customers, captains and merchants. With approximately 30 per cent of the total population and 18 per cent of women banked in Pakistan, the company saw this as an enormous opportunity to leapfrog cash payments into digital transactions. Pakistan has been bracing itself for a fintech revolution as the fifth most populous country in the world. Safe digital payment providers would be crucial to reducing Pakistan’s high levels of cash circulation which amounts to Rs7 trillion and 85 per cent cash-on-delivery via e-commerce.