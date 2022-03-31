Ex-journalist among two martyred in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Two militants were martyred in a shootout with government forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJ&K) main city early Wednesday, police said, describing one of them as a former journalist.

The exchange of gunfire erupted after the police and paramilitary soldiers laid a cordon in a neighborhood in the old quarters of Srinagar on Tuesday night following a tip that two militants were hiding there, Inspector-General Vijay Kumar told reporters.

He said two militants were killed in the ensuing shootout early Wednesday, adding one of them had been a journalist, identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat, running a news portal in southern Kashmir. Police tweeted a photo of a press ID card that was found on Bhat’s body. Kumar asked journalists to follow the Press Council of India guidelines and warned, “Else, police will act.”