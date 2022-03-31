8 soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed in Tank, S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A young officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in two armed clashes with terrorists in the Tank and South Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The security forces also killed seven terrorists in exchange of fire in Makin, South Waziristan District. Troops responded in a befitting manner and killed four terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, resident of Rawalpindi, and Lance Naik Riaz, 37, resident of Tank, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

In another incident, three terrorists tried to enter a military compound in Tank. Pakistani troops responded efficiently, encircled and killed all three terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The martyrs are Subedar Major Sher Muhammad, 48, resident of Naushero Feroz, Naib Subedar Zubaid, 39, resident of Khairpur, Havildar Sohail, 39, resident of Rawalpindi, Lance Naik Ghulam All, 36, resident of Tando Allahyar, Sepoy Maskeen Ali, 32, resident of Khairpur and Sepoy Mir Muhammad, 37, resident of Sukkur.



Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate terrorism, and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve, the ISPR said. According to AFP, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility of Tank attack.