UN chief saddened over killing of eight Pak peacekeepers’ in DRC

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was saddened by the deaths of UN’s eight peacekeepers, out of six of the crew members were from Pakistan, in a helicopter crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday.
The secretary-general was deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of eight peacekeepers, six from Pakistan and one each from Russia and Serbia, onboard a Puma helicopter that crashed in North Kivu province of the DRC, Antonio’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Guterres expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the governments of Pakistan, Russia and Serbia, the peacekeepers’ home countries. The UN secretary general is deeply concerned by the resurgence of M23 activities in the Rwanda-DRC-Uganda border areas.
