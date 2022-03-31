Couple killed, daughter injured in Badin

SUKKUR: A couple was killed and their daughter injured in a road accident, when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Tando Bagho Road in Badin on Wednesday.
A speeding car hit a motorcycle, in which a couple, identified as Noor Muhammad Khaskheli and his wife Ghulam Sakina, was killed, while their 5-year-old daughter Seerina injure at Tando Bagho road in Badin. The police said the car driver escaped with his vehicle. The unfortunate family was on its way back to Tando Bagho after attending a marriage in Badin.
KARACHI: The National Command and Operation Centre will cease to function today as all its functions, roles and...
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was saddened by the deaths of UN’s eight...
RAWALPINDI: The passing out parade of the 145th PMA Long Course, 12th Mujahid Course, 19th Lady Cadet Course and 64th...
ISLAMABAD: The 50th meeting of the National Judicial Committee, , was held here on Wednesday at the Supreme Court...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said e-passport facility has been introduced on the...
HUANGSHAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here...
Comments