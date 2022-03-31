Couple killed, daughter injured in Badin

SUKKUR: A couple was killed and their daughter injured in a road accident, when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Tando Bagho Road in Badin on Wednesday.

A speeding car hit a motorcycle, in which a couple, identified as Noor Muhammad Khaskheli and his wife Ghulam Sakina, was killed, while their 5-year-old daughter Seerina injure at Tando Bagho road in Badin. The police said the car driver escaped with his vehicle. The unfortunate family was on its way back to Tando Bagho after attending a marriage in Badin.