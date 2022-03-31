Sindh House attack case: Mandokhel files petitions for including new sections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Mandokhel on Wednesday filed two petitions in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Farrukh Fareed, seeking inclusion of the provisions of terrorism and contempt of court in Sindh House attack case. He filed these petitions when ADSJ Fareed was presiding over the hearing of an application filed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Mandokhel to seek identification and arrest of suspects.