Second death anniversary of Mir Javed Rahman today

KARACHI: The second death anniversary of Mir Javed Rahman, Chairman and Publisher of Jang Group and Editor-in-Chief of Akhbar-e-Jahan, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, is being observed on Thursday.

On the occasion, various personalities paid rich tributes to Mir Javed Rahman. Syed Sarmad Ali, Managing Director of Jang Group/Geo, said in his message that Mir Javed Rahman had passed away two years ago, but it seems that Javed Sahib was still with us today and "we will meet him as soon as the door opened." He said Mir Javed Rahman was sophisticated and a very principled person and he never compromised on his principles.

Geo Group President Imran Aslam said that Mir Javed Rahman was a powerful figure in the media industry and one of the few great owners. He has left a void, which will never be filled.

Editor of Akhbar-e-Jahan Mehmood Moodi said that Javed Sahib was a gentleman, very kind to others. He said that Akhbar-e-Jahan was very dear to him. "The truth is that since his departure the weekly has really become an orphan."

Raju Jamil, a close friend, said he had learned a lot from him. Senior journalist Khalid Farshori said that Mir Javed had a very important role in making Akhbar-e-Jahan the most widely circulated Urdu weekly.