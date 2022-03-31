Rights groups hail Opp’s stance

LAHORE:Different rights organisations, including Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) have welcomed the stance of Pakistan’s mainstream political parties about the abuse of ‘religious card’ in politics.

Peter Jacob, Chairperson PCMR, Wajahat Masood, Chairperson CSJ, Fr. Bonnie Mendes, a senior Catholic priest, Dr AH Nayyar, and Justice (retd) Kelash Nath Kohli, in a joint statement, stated that religion has been used as a tool for long in politics, which contributed a climate of intolerance and bigotry on one hand and fear and impunity on the other. Thousands of lives have been lost in the activities involving terrorism, target killing and blasphemy accusations.

The recent statements made by different opposition leaders against the use of religious card in politics are commendable, and reflect their level of maturity and understanding of the sensitivity involved with religion. Their clear stance is an indication that political leadership is not only opposed to the growing religious extremism in Pakistan but also considers it a threat to rule of law, religious tolerance, voices of dissent in Pakistan.