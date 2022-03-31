Natural and Organic Products Expo

LAHORE:The University of Okara’s Department of Botany organised an exhibition on Natural & Organic Products where the students set up stalls of various handicrafts, made from wastage, cosmetics and foods.

Assistant Professors of Botany Dr Nidaa and Dr Hira Bashir coordinated the event that was inaugurated by In-Charge, Department of Media & Communication Studies Dr Zahid Bilal. Dr Fahim Arshad, Chairman, Department of Botany, while talking to the media, highlighted the importance herbal products in healthy lifestyle.