GCU students stage play ‘Jaalinoos’

LAHORE:An Urdu play “Jalinoos”, staged by the Dramatics Club of Government College University Lahore, takes a dig at religious hypocrisy prevailing in our society. Different cheap tactics, used by Baba Jaalinoos to achieve his vicious ends, are the central plot of this play.

The script, penned by veteran actor and writer Khalid Ahmed, is an Urdu adaptation of “Tartuffe”, a four centuries old theatrical comedy by Molière. Renowned actor and director Usman Pirzada and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed came to watch the performance of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the students flawlessly performed the script that revolves around the story of an imposter, a Jali baba, who destroys the lives of innocent people.

Asghar Nadeem Syed said the students chose a very bold and pertinent topic. Usman Pirzada said the set was realistic and the acting was good by almost all the actors. The play has been directed by GCUDC advisers Irfan Randhawa, Sumaira Khalil and GCUDC President Shiekh Mubashir Mehmood, while Fine Arts Department faculty member Amna Anwar designed the stage as Art Director.

The cast included Salman Tahir as Baba Jalinoos, Rana Ali Nawaz, Tanya Kiyara, Raisa Riaz, Younaib Zahra, Ali Gohar, Zubair Ghafoor, Zainab Talat, Sheikh Mubashar Mahmood, Zain Cheema, Ahmad Mughal, Abdullah Tahir and Akshat Kumar.