Eight officials transferred

The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Punjab Food Authority DG Rafaqat Ali has been posted as Secretary Cooperatives Department, Additional Secretary Food Department Shoaib Jadoon as Punjab Food Authority DG, Sadia Tehreem as Additional Secretary Food Department, Rao Pervaiz Akhtar as Additional Secretary (Admin) Information & Culture Department, while services of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kasur, Shabir Hussain Cheema have been placed at the disposal of Cooperatives Department.

Deputy Secretary Zakat Asif Iqbal has been posted as Additional Commissioner Consolidation, Faisalabad, Assistant Commissioner Sohawa Qudsia Naz as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Layyah and Deputy Secretary Housing Muhammad Sami as Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning, Layyah.