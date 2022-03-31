Three employees’ children given jobs at PGMI

LAHORE:Ameer Uddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has issued appointment letters to the children of three employees of the PGMI who passed away during the service. In this regard, notification was issued and the new employees joined their service.

Speaking about it, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the new employees joining PGMI/AMC team were expected to follow in the footsteps of their late father and perform their duties with honesty, hard work and dedication.

He appreciated the humanitarian policy of the Punjab government. drug controllers Promoted: On recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-I, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has promoted two Drugs Controllers (BS-19) to the rank of Chief Drugs Controller/Secretary, Provincial Quality Control Board, (BS-20) on regular basis, with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday, Muhammad Sohail has been promoted to the rank of Chief Drugs Controller/Secretary PQCB (BS20) on regular basis. Farooq Bashir Butt was promoted to the rank of Chief Drugs Controller/Secretary PQCB on regular basis. The Section Officer (Pharmacy), Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, will be issued posting orders of the aforesaid officers, accordingly.