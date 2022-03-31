Passenger trains delayed

LAHORE:Operation of passenger trains was delayed for many hours on Wednesday. According to details, the Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes while the Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was also delayed by 1 hour 40 minutes.

The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore by 1 hour 40 minutes while Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour 40 minutes.

Jaffer Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour. Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore by 1 hour, Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour while Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour. The Rehman Baba Express between Faisalabad and Peshawar was delayed by 2 hours.

The Millat Express between Faisalabad and Malikwal was delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Pakistan Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by 1 hour.

DS Railways: Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Rahat Mirza along with Divisional Officers inspected the Lahore-Sahiwal section on Wednesday. During the inspection, the staff was reprimanded for poor performance and at the same time, cash prizes were given to some staffers for their satisfactory performance. During the inspection, railway track, track gauge, track alignment and track cruises were checked according to parameters. In addition, station buildings including railway bridges, level crossing gates as well as relay rooms were also examined in detail.

DS Railway also reviewed the lighting facilities at different stations, fans, clean drinking water, benches for sitting, waiting rooms, sanitation and other facilities available at the stations for passengers. Station records, revenue and quality of train service on the section were also checked on the occasion.

ASM Raiwind Khurram Shehzad and gatekeeper Ghulam Mustafa were given cash prizes of Rs1000 each for good performance.