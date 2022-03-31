Dengue preventive training proposed

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Department of Medicine headed by Prof Bilquis Shabbir and team of East Medical Ward conducted a workshop on "Clinical Management of Dengue Fever".

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal graced the occasion as chief guest and appreciated role of healthcare professionals in combating epidemics of dengue fever. Prof Bilquis Shabbir shared the statistics, which showed that approximately 49,000 patients were confirmed with dengue fever in 2021. Chairperson Department of Community Medicine highlighted preventive aspects of dengue fever. She proposed the idea of preventive training at schools.

Comprehensive talks on pathogenesis, diagnosis, case definitions, complications and Dr Rabia Rathore and Dr Mamoona Ghias delivered recent modifications done by DEAG. A large number of consultants, residents, house officers and paramedics from Mayo Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Fauji Foundation Hospital, Gulab Devi Hospital, National Defence Hospital, Ittefaq Trust Hospital, govt, private sector hospitals of Nankana Sahib, Shahkot, and other district hospitals attended the workshop.

UVAS dairy-beef project workshop: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with University of Melbourne (UM) organised a community of practice workshop at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad put focus to the organisations to sustain the whole family extension approach activities even dairy-beef project ends.

Dr Amjad Saqib from Akhuwat Foundation shared that dairy-beef project support sharing extension research lessons are the instrumental to improve farm production in Kasur district whereas he is also keen to disseminate project result into other communities and other districts.

Later, Dr David McGill from Australia spoke about the objectives of the workshop in his online video message. Dr Humera Iqbal briefed about the project update (focus-objectives, gender mainstream and future plan) while Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich spoke about the impacts of the Whole family extension approach (WFEA) training intervention on the capacity building of farm advisers within the current livestock advisory services system of Pakistan.

The objectives of the workshop were to demonstrate the impact of the ‘whole family extension approach’ (WFEA) through sharing the outcome of already collected data, exploring the potential opportunities with various collaborating organisations to sustain the WFEA key activities including farm adviser training workshops and community of practice in future and data collection regarding the impacts of WFEA within various organisations.