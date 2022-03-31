Population Welfare Dept launches family planning campaign

LAHORE:Provincial Population Welfare Department has announced full-throttle campaign for family planning in the province and in this regard the department shared its ‘Advocacy campaign leading to call of action, social and behaviour change’ with the media at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday.

Those who talked to the media from the Population Welfare Department were Director Admin and Finance M Shahid Nusrat and Project Director Annual Development Programme M Akhtar Bhatti.

Population Welfare Department officials informed that the department would create awareness among the masses through village theatre and puppet shows by Rafi Peer Theatre in 81 tehsils. Youth Resource Centre in Directorate General Population Welfare Dept will also be set up besides launching campaign in all the nine divisions of Punjab by advertising, placing steamers, installing billboards and banners.

The department will also hold seminars in all districts and will engage media teachers from five universities of Punjab as advisors and students from journalism departments in the campaign. Moreover, special supplements will be published in newspapers and morning shows and sports shows on TV will create awareness among people about health and family.

Punjab Information Technology Board will create a dashboard through which the progress regarding the campaign could be gauged. All the social media platforms will also be used to disseminate information among the people.

AFPGMI team visits Emergency Services office: A 27-member delegation comprising over faculty staff and undertraining officers of Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) led by commandant of AFPGMI visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to have a better understanding of the working mechanism of Rescue Services.

They witnessed ongoing specialised training activities of Fire, Rescue, Medical, Deep Well Rescue, Burn House, Fire Fit Challenge, Height Rescue, Water Rescue, Swimming, Urban Search & Rescue, and physical fitness training. The delegates also visited the Medical, Fire, and Rescue labs where they were briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in the Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

The delegation was briefed about the working of the Provincial Monitoring Cell established to ensure uniform standards of Service in all districts of Punjab. In the Cell, they were informed about the monitoring system, which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data. Furthermore, the working mechanism of Patient Transfer Service, Motorbike Ambulance Service, and Lost Helpline 1192 was also briefed to them.

Major General Zaheer Akhtar, commandant of AFPGMI, said that it had been an honour and pleasure to visit such an excellent organisation of 1122.