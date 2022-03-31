Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the provincial capital here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. Wednesday's highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Rahim Yar Khan

where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 20.7°C.