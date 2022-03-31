Woman’s murder at seminary horrific: HRCP

LAHORE:HRCP is horrified by the cold-blooded murder of a woman by three female seminary colleagues in D I Khan on allegations of blasphemy. That the accused claim their allegations and subsequent action were based on a 13-year-old cousin’s ‘dream’ is both frightening and incomprehensible, a statement issued by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said.
‘Both the federal and provincial governments need to acknowledge and tackle the recent increase in vigilante-led violence in the name of religion by taking a hard line against perpetrators and ceasing to internalise ‘threats to faith’ in their own political and social narratives,’ it said.
LAHORE:Different rights organisations, including Centre for Social Justice and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities...
LAHORE:The University of Okara’s Department of Botany organised an exhibition on Natural & Organic Products where...
LAHORE:An Urdu play “Jalinoos”, staged by the Dramatics Club of Government College University Lahore, takes a dig...
LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.According...
LAHORE:Ameer Uddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has issued...
LAHORE:Speakers at an advocacy consultation on gender equality and inclusion on Wednesday pledged to help improve the...
Comments