Woman’s murder at seminary horrific: HRCP

LAHORE:HRCP is horrified by the cold-blooded murder of a woman by three female seminary colleagues in D I Khan on allegations of blasphemy. That the accused claim their allegations and subsequent action were based on a 13-year-old cousin’s ‘dream’ is both frightening and incomprehensible, a statement issued by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said.

‘Both the federal and provincial governments need to acknowledge and tackle the recent increase in vigilante-led violence in the name of religion by taking a hard line against perpetrators and ceasing to internalise ‘threats to faith’ in their own political and social narratives,’ it said.