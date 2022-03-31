 
close
Thursday March 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Young Artists exhibition

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2022

LAHORE:Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition 2022 titled “Around the Corner” will open today (Thursday) at Alhamra Art Gallery at 3pm. Alhamra has been holding this exhibition for the last 18 years in which young artists from all over the country participate.

Comments