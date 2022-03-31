ETPB discusses leasing of Trust properties

LAHORE:The 344th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) members Wednesday discussed leasing of Trust properties in different districts and various administrative and agenda items to increase its revenue.
ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed presided over the meeting while Secretary Board Sahibzada Hamid Masood Gondal, Hindu, Sikh, official and non-official members throughout the country attended the meeting. The agenda items included ad-hoc relief to Janki Devi Hospital, educational wing, disparity allowance and various other issues.
Board Chairman said that new reforms had been introduced to increase the revenue of the Board of Trustees and to make the Trust properties safe and profitable. Worship places for minorities in the country have also been renovated and the best measures have been taken for security while funds have also been allocated for the education of minority students. The board members paid tribute to the Board chairman over significant increase in revenue and other measures.
