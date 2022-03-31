Cabinet committee approves draft of Sikh Marriage Amendment Act

LAHORE:A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja, here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and administrative secretaries concerned.

The Cabinet Committee approved the delegation of power for granting parole on good conduct to the Secretary Home or Chairman Parole Board. It was also decided that the Act would be amended to provide driving licences to the persons with hearing disabilities.

Cabinet Committee also approved the draft of Punjab Sikh Marriage Amendment Act 2022 and legislation for setting up of Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA). The meeting approved the resignations of Syed Yawar Ali and Saqib H Shirazi, two private members of Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

It was also decided to send recommendations to the Chief Minister for the establishment of two new tehsils of Cantt and City in Rawalpindi district. The Cabinet Committee also approved the amendment to the constitution of the Sports Board Punjab under which the Divisional Sports Committees have been restored.

The suggestion of the Secretary Mines and Minerals to approve a uniform policy for better use of salt mines has been deferred for further consideration.SNGPL public hearing: A public hearing was organised by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) here Wednesday wherein Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) presented its case in support of its petition for determination of Estimated Revenue Requirement of the Company for FY 2022-23 while fully justifying the Company’s view point. All the queries raised by the Authority were thoroughly elucidated. In the hearing, the general public was also invited and the queries raised by the interveners from the public were also responded by the SNGPL Managing Director Ali Javed Hamdani.