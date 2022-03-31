WHO warns of Covid variant risk

Geneva: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might follow in 2022 -- with a new, more virulent variant the worst-case scenario. The WHO said the most likely way forward was that the severity of disease caused by the virus would wane over time, due to greater public immunity.
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as more hospitals announced...
Washington: Scientists who spent years spraying oxytocin up the noses of lions found the big cats became much...
London: Two UK Supreme Court judges resigned Wednesday from Hong Kong’s top court, as the government in London said...
The Hague: The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which...
Johannesburg: A former South African student was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after she went on a...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting several entities it says are involved in...
