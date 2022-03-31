 
close
Thursday March 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

WHO warns of Covid variant risk

By AFP
March 31, 2022

Geneva: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might follow in 2022 -- with a new, more virulent variant the worst-case scenario. The WHO said the most likely way forward was that the severity of disease caused by the virus would wane over time, due to greater public immunity.

Comments