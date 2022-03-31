 
close
Thursday March 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Two UK judges resign from Hong Kong’s top court

By AFP
March 31, 2022

London: Two UK Supreme Court judges resigned Wednesday from Hong Kong’s top court, as the government in London said it was "impossible" for them to keep serving in the former colony famed for its hybrid legal system. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that senior UK judges continuing to occupy roles there risked "legitimising oppression", following the imposition of China’s controversial national security law in 2020.

Comments