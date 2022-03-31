 
Thursday March 31, 2022
US completing chemical weapons destruction: watchdog

By AFP
March 31, 2022

The Hague: The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which two remained, the world’s chemical watchdog said on Wednesday. US officials made the announcement at a two-day meeting, held last week at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ headquarters in The Hague, the OPCW said.

