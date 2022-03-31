N Macedonia’s population drops 9pc in 20 years

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia: North Macedonia’s population has dropped by a little over nine percent in the last two decades due to continuous emigration driven by the country’s dwindling economy, census results published on Wednesday showed.

The Balkan country, which aspires to join the European Union, is home to 1.8 million people, according to the results of the census held in September. That is a population drop of 185,834 in less than two decades, when the previous census was held.

A total of 58 percent of the population are Macedonians and 24 percent ethnic Albanians, the results showed. The remainder are Turks, Serbs, Vlachs, Bosniaks, Roma and other minorities. Two decades ago, Macedonians and ethnic Albanians made up 64 and 25 percent of the population respectively.

The census in the multi-ethnic country is far from a mere statistical operation because government jobs are subject to ethnic quotas. Also, privileges like the use of minority languages in state institutions are closely linked to the size of an ethnic group.