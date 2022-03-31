Over 4 million Ukrainians have fled war, says UN

Geneva: More than four million Ukrainians have now fled the country to escape Russia’s "senseless war", the United Nations said Wednesday.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,019,287 Ukrainians had fled across the country’s borders since the February 24 invasion, with more than 2.3 million having headed west into Poland. "Refugees from Ukraine are now four million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on Twitter.