RT France says staff bank accounts blocked

Moscow: Kremlin-funded channel RT France said on Wednesday that a French bank had blocked accounts of several Russian staff, condemning this as discriminatory. "The bank Societe Generale has simultaneously blocked the personal salary accounts of several of our Russian staff," Ksenia Fedorova, the head of RT France, wrote on her Telegram channel. "This is real discrimination based on nationality. France hits yet another low point," she wrote.
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as more hospitals announced...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might...
Washington: Scientists who spent years spraying oxytocin up the noses of lions found the big cats became much...
London: Two UK Supreme Court judges resigned Wednesday from Hong Kong’s top court, as the government in London said...
The Hague: The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which...
Johannesburg: A former South African student was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after she went on a...
Comments