Thursday March 31, 2022
RT France says staff bank accounts blocked

By AFP
March 31, 2022

Moscow: Kremlin-funded channel RT France said on Wednesday that a French bank had blocked accounts of several Russian staff, condemning this as discriminatory. "The bank Societe Generale has simultaneously blocked the personal salary accounts of several of our Russian staff," Ksenia Fedorova, the head of RT France, wrote on her Telegram channel. "This is real discrimination based on nationality. France hits yet another low point," she wrote.

