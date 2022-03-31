Cost of living to spiral as Ukraine war drags on

Nicosia: European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warned on Wednesday that a prolonged conflict in Ukraine would keep energy prices and the cost of living for Europeans spiralling.

During a visit to Cyprus, Lagarde said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month had brought "considerable uncertainty" to the outlook for European Union economies. The ECB boss said the conflict had stunted a quicker-than-expected rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic with a job-rich recovery.

"The economic impact of the war is best captured by what economists call a ‘supply shock’ which... simultaneously pushes up inflation and reduces growth," she told an event in Nicosia.