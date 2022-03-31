South Ossetia leader wants public debate on joining Russia

Moscow: The leader of Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia said on Wednesday that public consultations should be held on joining Russia.
"We must, of course, ask the people for their opinion and ensure that the people express themselves on the possibility of joining the Russian Federation," Anatoly Bibilov, leader of the separatist region, said in live comments aired on Russian television.
"It’s not very difficult to do without delay. As they say, it’s a technical matter," he added, talking of an "age-old dream" of the Ossetian people to join Russia, having been part of the Soviet Union.
In 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a brief but bloody war over South Ossetia. After the war, Russia recognised South Ossetia, and another separatist region, Abkhazia, as independent statelets and stationed permanent military bases there. The full-scale offensive on Ukraine has sparked an outpouring of solidarity in Georgia.
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as more hospitals announced...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might...
Washington: Scientists who spent years spraying oxytocin up the noses of lions found the big cats became much...
London: Two UK Supreme Court judges resigned Wednesday from Hong Kong’s top court, as the government in London said...
The Hague: The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which...
Johannesburg: A former South African student was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after she went on a...
Comments