Jewellery shop robbed

A jewellery shop was robbed on Saddar’s Shara-e-Iraq on Wednesday. The Preedy police said the CCTV footage of the incident showed that three masked robbers entered the shop and held the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint. The robbers sped away after looting 50 tolas of gold worth Rs1.7 million. The police have registered an FIR on behalf of the shop owner, Shaikh Waseem, against the unknown suspects.